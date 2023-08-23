Denmark may halt Ozempic subsidy for type 2 diabetes patients

OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Denmark should stop subsidising the use of Ozempic and other so-called GLP-1 drugs for patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, and instead pay for cheaper drugs as a preferred first option, a public commission said in a recommendation issued on Tuesday.

The proposal will be subject to a hearing until Oct. 8, after which a decision will be made by the Danish Medicines Agency.

While GLP-1 drugs are significantly more expensive than other options, there is no general advantage in the treatment of patients suffering from type 2 diabetes, the commission said in a statement.

"As a result, they should not be the preferred choice for patients with type 2 diabetes," it said, while adding that exemptions could be made in certain cases.

Some 87,400 Danes received subsidised GLP-1 drugs for type 2 diabetes last year, according to the medicines agency.

Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk NOVOb.CO has seen a surge in demand for Ozempic and its sister drug Wegovy, a weight-loss medication based on similar ingredients.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)

