Denmark lowers economic growth forecasts -newspaper Borsen

Adds inflation, 2023 GDP forecast

COPENHAGEN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Denmark's economy is expected to grow 2.8% this year, down from a previous forecast of 3.4%, the country's finance ministry predicted on Wednesday according to business daily Borsen.

Next year, GDP is seen growing 0.8% compared to the 1.9% the forecasted in May, the ministry said in an economic report seen by Borsen and which is set to be published later Wednesday.

"It is increasingly clear that the war in Ukraine and its consequences entail great costs for the world economy," Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen was quoted as saying.

The ministry expects inflation to rise to 7.3% this year, up from its May forecast of 5.2%.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

