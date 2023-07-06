News & Insights

Denmark launches tender for North Sea oil and gas concession

July 06, 2023 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 6 (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has launched a tender for the exploration and production of oil and gas at a new concession in the North Sea, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency initiated the tender process following an unsolicited application from Norwegian energy company BlueNord BNOR.OL to the Danish energy ministry in April, it said.

Companies will be able to apply for a permit for new oil and gas concessions under the tender until October 15, the energy agency said.

It estimates the gas volume for the two fields included in the mini-tender, Elly and Luke, to be about 5.2 billion cubic metres.

