Denmark increases testing, contact tracing to prevent second coronavirus wave

Contributors
Nikolaj Skydsgaard Reuters
Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Stine Jacobsen Reuters
Published

Denmark will significantly increase testing for COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

COPENHAGEN, May 12 (Reuters) - Denmark will significantly increase testing for COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

"If the spread reignites, we need to know in time. This is why we need an effective tracing of the virus spreading," Frederiksen told reporters.

"We need to isolate the sick, so we can break the infection chains without having to close down society again," she said.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Alison Williams)

((copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +45 3396 9673; Reuters Messaging: jacob.pedersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More