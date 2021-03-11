AZN

Denmark halts use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Denmark has temporary stopped usage of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by AstraZeneca after several cases of blood clots among vaccinated people, the Danish health authority said on Thursday.

