Denmark halts Baltic Pipe project after environmental permit withdrawn

COPENHAGEN, June 3 (Reuters) - Construction of Baltic Pipe, a pipeline connecting Poland with Norwegian gas fields via the Baltic Sea and Denmark, has been halted after an environmental permit has been rescinded, Danish grid operator Energinet said on Thursday.

The permit for the 900-kilometre (560-mile) pipeline, designed to reduce Poland's reliance on Russian gas, was initially given in July 2019.

