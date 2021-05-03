Denmark excludes J&J shot from vaccine programme - B.T. newspaper reports

COPENHAGEN, May 3 (Reuters) - Denmark has decided not to include the Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N COVID-19 shot in its vaccination programme, newspaper B.T. reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Danish health authorities are expected to make an announcement on the vaccine at the beginning of this week.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Alison Williams)

