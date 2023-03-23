Denmark cuts GDP forecast for 2023

March 23, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

Written by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Louise Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, March 23 (Reuters) - The Danish government expects Denmark's economy to grow by 0.2% this year, down from an August forecast of 0.8%, according to a finance ministry report due to be released on Thursday, business daily Borsen reported.

By contrast, the country's central bank has said it expects the economy to grow by 0.9% this year.

The government will on Thursday also propose tight spending for 2023 to prevent public spending from stoking inflation, the paper said.

Public finances will see a structural surplus of 0.7% of GDP in 2023, up from 0.4% seen last autumn, Borsen reported.

