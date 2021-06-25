Denmark continues exclusion of J&J, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Adds confirmation, health agency comment, includes AstraZeneca shot

COPENHAGEN, June 25 (Reuters) - Danish health authorities said on Friday that COVID-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca AZN.N and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N would remain excluded from Denmark's vaccine roll-out following a review of new safety data.

"The balance between possible benefit and possible harmful effects is still not favourable, even when we include assumptions in our analyses that benefit the vaccine," the Danish Health Authority said in a statement.

Denmark was the first country to suspend and altogether ditch Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N and AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccines over safety concerns due to their potential link to a rare but serious form of blood clot.

