Denison Mines vs. NexGen Energy: Which Uranium Stock to Buy Now?

Denison Mines Corp. DNN and NexGen Energy NXE are Canada-based uranium exploration and development companies focused on high-grade assets in the Athabasca Basin.

Denison has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion. The company has a 95% effective interest in the flagship Wheeler River project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure-rich eastern Athabasca Basin. NexGen Energy, valued at $7.75 billion, is developing the Rook I Project, which is expected to become the world’s largest low-cost uranium-producing mine.

The long-term uranium outlook remains supported by rising electricity demand and the accelerating global transition toward clean energy. Against this backdrop, investors are evaluating which uranium stock is better positioned, Denison Mines or NexGen Energy. To make an informed decision, let us analyze their fundamentals, growth potential and key challenges.

The Case for DNN

Denison Mines' long-term investment case is anchored in its portfolio of four prospective, low-cost uranium development assets: Phoenix, Gryphon, Midwest and THT/Waterbury.

Phoenix and Gryphon are located in the Wheeler project. Denison Mines has taken a final investment decision to proceed with the construction of the Phoenix in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium mine. With first production targeted for mid-2028, it is expected to be Canada’s first ISR uranium mine.



The project’s economics are compelling. Phoenix hosts an estimated 70.5 million pounds of uranium at an average grade of 11.4%. Estimated operating costs of $6.28 per pound and all-in sustaining costs of $18.41 per pound underline its potential to become one of the lowest-cost uranium mines globally.

In 2025, a delineation drill program carried out at the Gryphon uranium deposit revealed additional high-grade uranium mineralization near the deposit’s D-series lenses. The results add confidence to the previously estimated mineral resources for Gryphon.

The Midwest Main deposit, wherein Denison holds a 25.17% interest, presents growth optionality. On a 100% basis, it has 37.4 million pounds of uranium in potentially mineable resources with a six-year mine life. Processing at the nearby McClean Lake mill results in an annual average production of 6.1 million pounds of uranium.

Denison Mines has a 22.5% stake in McClean Lake Uranium mill and mines. In July 2025, the McClean Lake joint venture (MLJV) started uranium mining at the McClean North deposit, deploying the patented “Surface Access Borehole Resource Extraction” mining method. The MLJV is a joint venture between Orano Canada (77.5%) and Denison Mines (22.5%). The mine produced nearly 650,000 pounds (on a 100% basis) of uranium in 2025, making McClean one of the most productive operating uranium mines in North America.

Denison Mines recorded revenues of CAD4.9 million ($3.52 million) in 2025, rising 22% year over year. The company’s revenues include a draw-down of deferred toll milling revenues, the rate of which fluctuates due to the timing of uranium processing at the McClean Lake mill, as well as changes to the estimated mineral resources of the Cigar Lake mine. In 2025, the mill processed 19.1 million pounds of uranium compared with 16.9 million pounds in 2024. DNN reported an adjusted loss of five cents per share in 2025, in line with last year, due to higher evaluation and exploration expenses.

The company ended 2025 with a strong balance sheet with around CAD 700 million ($513 million) in cash, physical uranium and investments.

Against this backdrop, DNN’s strategy of advancing a diversified pipeline of mining, development and exploration assets places it in a strong position to benefit from favorable long-term market dynamics. Backed by high-quality resources, a solid balance sheet and a clearly defined path to production, the company’s growth story looks solid.

The Case for NXE

NexGen Energy’s flagship Rook I project consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of approximately 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan. The project recently secured final federal approval, paving the way for construction to begin in summer 2026. Construction is expected to take approximately four years.

It is expected to deliver up to 30 million pounds of high-grade uranium per year, at the lowest quartile of the cost curve of C$13.86 ($10.14) over generations to come. This represents more than 20% of the current global uranium fuel supply and more than 50% of the western world's supply, elevating NexGen to a dominant position in the nuclear fuel market.

The Arrow Deposit is the focus of the Rook I Project and was discovered in February 2014. It has measured and indicated mineral resources totaling 3.75 million tons, at a grade of 3.10%, containing 257 million pounds of uranium. The company recently announced its highest-grade assay results to date at its fully-owned Patterson Corridor East.

In December 2024, NexGen Energy announced that it had entered uranium sales contracts with major U.S. utilities committing to supply 1 million pounds of uranium annually from 2029 to 2033. These contracts, incorporating market-based pricing, validate confidence in the Rook I Project and provide financial stability.

As an exploration and development stage company, NXE does not have revenues and historically has reported recurring operating losses. In 2025, the company reported a loss of CAD53 cents per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s loss of CAD 14 cents. The adjusted loss for the year was 24 cents per share. Losses are expected to persist until production begins, although the project’s low-cost structure suggests strong margin potential over the long term.

How Do Estimates Compare for DNN & NXE?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's fiscal 2026 bottom line is pegged at a loss of five cents per share, suggesting no change from the 2025 actual. The 2027 estimate is at a loss of four cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NexGen Energy’s bottom line for 2026 is pegged at a loss of 17 cents per share, indicating a narrower loss of than the 24 cents reported in 2025. The estimate for 2027 is pinned at a loss of 25 cents.



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In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for Denison Mines have moved up for both 2026 and 2027. The estimate for NexGen Energy for 2026 has moved down, while the same for 2027 has moved up over the past 60 days.



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Denison Mines & NexGen Energy: Price Performance & Valuation

DNN shares have surged 180.1% in the past year, whereas NexGen Energy’s shares have soared 146.6%.



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DNN is trading at a price/book multiple of 13.06X. Meanwhile, NXE’s forward price-to-book multiple sits at 6.14X.



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DNN or NXE: Which Is the Better Investment Option?

Denison Mines stands out for its combination of high-grade assets, low-cost ISR mining approach and a clearly defined, near-term path to production. Its strong balance sheet and diversified project pipeline reduce execution risks, while positioning it to benefit from favorable uranium market dynamics. While near-term earnings will remain under pressure due to ongoing development spending, improving estimate revisions and advancing project milestones reinforce confidence in its growth trajectory. The premium valuation appears justified, given its comparatively lower risk profile and stronger execution visibility. Denison currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

NexGen Energy offers significant long-term upside through its world-class Rook I project, but its investment case is more dependent on the successful execution over a longer timeframe. With no current revenues, continued losses and a multi-year path to production, the stock carries higher execution and timing risk despite its attractive cost structure. NXE has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a balanced risk-reward profile.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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