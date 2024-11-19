Denison Mines price target raised to C$4 from C$3.75 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw raised the firm’s price target on Denison Mines (DNN) to C$4 from C$3.75 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DNN:
- Denison Mines Advances Uranium Projects and Partnerships
- Denison Mines Corp’s Strategic Progress and Q3 2024 Results
- DNN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Denison Mines price target raised to C$4.15 from C$3.50 at National Bank
- Foremost Lithium announces preliminary results from program at Hatchet Lake
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.