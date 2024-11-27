Denison Mines Forms Strategic Uranium Joint Venture

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) has released an update.
Denison Mines has entered into a strategic joint venture with Cosa Resources to explore uranium in the Athabasca Basin, with Denison receiving Cosa shares and maintaining a 30% stake in the properties. This collaboration aims to leverage Cosa’s exploration capabilities while allowing Denison to focus on its core projects.
