News & Insights

Stocks

Denison Mines Forms Strategic Uranium Joint Venture

November 27, 2024 — 07:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Denison Mines has entered into a strategic joint venture with Cosa Resources to explore uranium in the Athabasca Basin, with Denison receiving Cosa shares and maintaining a 30% stake in the properties. This collaboration aims to leverage Cosa’s exploration capabilities while allowing Denison to focus on its core projects.

For further insights into TSE:DML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.