Denison Mines Forms Strategic Uranium Joint Venture

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) has released an update.

Denison Mines has entered into a strategic joint venture with Cosa Resources to explore uranium in the Athabasca Basin, with Denison receiving Cosa shares and maintaining a 30% stake in the properties. This collaboration aims to leverage Cosa’s exploration capabilities while allowing Denison to focus on its core projects.

