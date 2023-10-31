Denison Mines (DNN) Price Target Increased by 25.40% to 2.60

The average one-year price target for Denison Mines (AMEX:DNN) has been revised to 2.60 / share. This is an increase of 25.40% from the prior estimate of 2.08 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.71 to a high of 5.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 61.61% from the latest reported closing price of 1.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denison Mines. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNN is 0.34%, an increase of 9.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.43% to 325,733K shares. The put/call ratio of DNN is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 45,666K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,894K shares, representing an increase of 6.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 41.22% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 39,054K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,885K shares, representing an increase of 5.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 38,022K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,547K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 15.11% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 36,625K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,688K shares, representing a decrease of 0.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 6.23% over the last quarter.

Segra Capital Management holds 29,604K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,763K shares, representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNN by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Denison Mines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company's flagship project is the 90% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the AthabascaBasin region of northern Saskatchewan. Denison's interests in Saskatchewanalso include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake joint venture ('MLJV'), which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest and Midwest A deposits, and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ('THT,' formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. Each of Midwest, Midwest A, THT and Huskie are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill.

