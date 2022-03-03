Denison Mines Corp Q4 loss in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO) released Loss for fourth quarter in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -C$2.65 billion, or -C$0.01 per share. This compares with -C$3.10 billion, or -C$0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -C$0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to C$3.34 billion from C$4.09 billion last year.

Denison Mines Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -C$2.65 Bln. vs. -C$3.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -C$0.01 vs. -C$0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -C$0.01 -Revenue (Q4): C$3.34 Bln vs. C$4.09 Bln last year.

