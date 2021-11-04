Denison Mines Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO):

-Earnings: C$32.89 million in Q3 vs. -C$5.48 million in the same period last year. -EPS: C$0.04 in Q3 vs. -C$0.01 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected -C$0.01 per share -Revenue: C$9.54 million in Q3 vs. C$2.74 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.