News & Insights

Markets

Denison Mines Appoints Elizabeth Sidle As Chief Financial Officer

December 18, 2023 — 06:56 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO), a uranium miner, said on Monday that it has appointed Elizabeth Sidle to the role of Chief Financial Officer, in addition to her current position as Vice President, Finance.

Sidle has been serving as Denison's interim CFO since September 1, during the temporary medical leave of absence of the company's previous CFO, Mac McDonald, and since his departure in late October.

Sidle joined Denison in 2016, advancing to the position of Vice President of Finance in 2021. Prior to joining Denison, she held various roles at Ernst & Young LLP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.