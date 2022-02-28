Denison Mine (DNN) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Denison Mine Corp DNN is expected to report a loss in its upcoming fourth-quarter 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is currently pegged at a loss of 1 cent per share. The estimate has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. The company reported break-even earnings per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Q3 Results

Denison Mine reported a year-over-year improvement in both adjusted earnings per share and revenues. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 250%, on average.

Factors to Note

Denison Mine’s revenues in the fourth quarter are expected to reflect higher mill production at McClean Lake. Toll milling revenues are expected to be higher in the to-be-reported quarter owing to higher uranium prices. An increase in activity at certain care and maintenance sites might have driven the Closed Mines services segment’s revenues in the quarter to be reported. However, the termination of the Management Services Agreement with UPC in the third quarter of 2021 might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter performance.



The company is expected to have witnessed higher general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter mainly due to an increase in employee costs. Operating expenses at the Mining segment are expected to have been higher in the fourth quarter due to higher processing activity at the McClean Lake mill. At the Closed Mine Services segment, operating expenses are likely to have been higher due to an increase in activity at certain care and maintenance sites. The company expected higher exploration expenditure predominantly due to an increase in costs related to exploration programs at its Ford Lake and Wheeler River properties. All of these factors are expected to have impacted the company’s fourth-quarter bottom line.

What Our Model Unveils

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict a beat for Denison Mines this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: Denison Mines has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: DNN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 28.1% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 0.6%.



