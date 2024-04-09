Denison Mine (DNN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

Denison Mine (DNN) closed the most recent trading day at $2.05, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.02%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

The uranium mining company's shares have seen an increase of 13.74% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Denison Mine in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Denison Mine boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.