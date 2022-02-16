Denison Mine (DNN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 1.59% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Denison Mine is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

