Denison Mine (DNN) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 8.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 6.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.07%.

Denison Mine will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Denison Mine is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $10.27 million, which would represent changes of -250% and -35.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 50% lower. Denison Mine is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

