Denison Mine (DNN) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 6.71% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.88% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Denison Mine to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter.

DNN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $10.27 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -250% and -35.66%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower. Denison Mine is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.