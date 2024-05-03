Denison Mine (DNN) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $2.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.99%.

The uranium mining company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.31% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.68%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Denison Mine in its upcoming release.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Denison Mine holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

