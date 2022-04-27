Denison Mine (DNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.31 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.77% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.21% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the uranium mining company had lost 21.21% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 11.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Denison Mine is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $10.27 million, which would represent changes of -250% and -35.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Denison Mine is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.