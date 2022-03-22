Denison Mine (DNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.73, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.74%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 42.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 10.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Denison Mine is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 100%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $13.6 million, which would represent changes of -200% and -14.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Denison Mine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

