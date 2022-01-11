Denison Mine (DNN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 2.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.29%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.85%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Denison Mine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

