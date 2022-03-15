Denison Mine (DNN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.48, marking a +0.68% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.82%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 18.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 3.08%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.01%.

Denison Mine will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Denison Mine to post earnings of $0 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $13.6 million, which would represent changes of -200% and -14.8%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Denison Mine currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.