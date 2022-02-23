Denison Mine (DNN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed the most recent trading day at $1.25, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 2.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 3.65% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Denison Mine currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

