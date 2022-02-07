Denison Mine (DNN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.20, marking a +1.69% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining company had lost 19.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.01%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Denison Mine is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

