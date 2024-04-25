Denison Mine (DNN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Denison Mine (DNN) standing at $1.97, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.64%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 1.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.93%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.04%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Denison Mine in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Denison Mine is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

