Denison Mine (DNN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.21 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.22% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.53%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the uranium mining company had lost 20.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings release.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Denison Mine is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

