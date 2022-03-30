Denison Mine (DNN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Denison Mine (DNN) closed at $1.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.21% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the uranium mining company had gained 8.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Denison Mine as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Denison Mine to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.03 per share and revenue of $10.27 million. These totals would mark changes of -250% and -35.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Denison Mine. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 50% lower. Denison Mine is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.