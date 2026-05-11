Is Denison Mine Corp (DNN) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?

The Basic Materials group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Denison Mine (DNN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Denison Mine is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Denison Mine is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNN's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DNN has moved about 40.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 18.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Denison Mine is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Basic Materials sector, Glencore PLC (GLNCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 41%.

For Glencore PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 64.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Denison Mine belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 72 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 28.8% so far this year, meaning that DNN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Glencore PLC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to Denison Mine and Glencore PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.