Denis Duncan Is The Chief Financial Officer of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) And They Just Picked Up 16,646% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) should definitely note that the Chief Financial Officer, Denis Duncan, recently paid US$10.99 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 16,646%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Capstar Financial Holdings

In fact, the recent purchase by Denis Duncan was the biggest purchase of Capstar Financial Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$11.08. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Capstar Financial Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Capstar Financial Holdings insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:CSTR Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Capstar Financial Holdings insiders own 26% of the company, worth about US$64m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Capstar Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Insiders likely see value in Capstar Financial Holdings shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Capstar Financial Holdings. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Capstar Financial Holdings and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

