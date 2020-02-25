Denbury Resources Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 25, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to www.denbury.com

To listen to the call, dial 877.705.6003 (Domestic) and 201.493.6725 (International), Conference ID number: 13696091.

For a replay call, dial 844.512.2921 (Domestic) or 412.317.6671 (International) with conference ID number: 13696091.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.