Denbury Resources Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit totaled $23.08 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $174.48 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Denbury Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.79 million or $0.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $310.61 million from $338.36 million last year.

Denbury Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $46.79 Mln. vs. $46.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.09 vs. $0.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $310.61 Mln vs. $338.36 Mln last year.

