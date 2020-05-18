Denbury Resources Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR):

-Earnings: $74.02 million in Q1 vs. -$25.67 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.14 in Q1 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Denbury Resources Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $27.42 million or $0.06 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.02 per share -Revenue: $242.20 million in Q1 vs. $305.45 million in the same period last year.

