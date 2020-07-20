Denbury Resource Says Didn't Issue Press Release About Buyout Offer

(RTTNews) - Denbury Resources (DNR) said Monday that it did not issue a press release about a buyout offer and it was fraudulent press release.

The company clarified that it did not receive any proposal and has reported the fraudulent activity to the New York Stock Exchange.

According to reports, the company said it received an official offer for $1.20 per share. The buyer was not revealed, but the offer was expected to be successful.

In Monday regular trading, DNR is currently trading at $0.29, up $0.06 or 28.63 percent.

