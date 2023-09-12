News & Insights

Denbury Gains: Announces Expiration Of HSR Waiting Period In ExxonMobil Deal

September 12, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend. The company today announced the expiration of its waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, with respect to the agreement with ExxonMobil to be acquired at an exchange ratio of 0.84 shares of ExxonMobil for each Denbury share.

Currently, shares are at $96.58, up 2.55 percent from the previous close of $94.18 on a volume of 1,332,128.

