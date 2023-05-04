Denbury Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DEN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Denbury Inc (Symbol: DEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $86.08, changing hands as low as $83.25 per share. Denbury Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DEN's low point in its 52 week range is $56.59 per share, with $104.05 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $84.50.

