Denarius Metals Seeks Debenture Amendments for Stability

Denarius Metals Corp (TSE:DMET) has released an update.

Denarius Metals Corp. has initiated a consent solicitation process to amend the terms of its convertible unsecured debentures. The proposed amendments aim to extend the maturity dates and delay the gold premium payments, aligning these with the Zancudo Project’s anticipated cash flow following environmental approval. This strategy is designed to ensure financial stability and offer debenture holders potential returns through interest payments and convertibility.

