Denarius Metals Raises CA$4.6 Million in Private Placement

Denarius Metals Corp (TSE:DMET) has released an update.

Denarius Metals Corp. successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately CA$4.6 million by offering units priced at CA$0.55 each. The proceeds are intended to fund projects in Colombia and Spain, alongside general corporate purposes. Insider participation included CEO Serafino Iacono, who increased his stake in the company.

For further insights into TSE:DMET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.