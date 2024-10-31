News & Insights

Denarius Metals Raises CA$4.6 Million in Private Placement

October 31, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Denarius Metals Corp (TSE:DMET) has released an update.

Denarius Metals Corp. successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising approximately CA$4.6 million by offering units priced at CA$0.55 each. The proceeds are intended to fund projects in Colombia and Spain, alongside general corporate purposes. Insider participation included CEO Serafino Iacono, who increased his stake in the company.

