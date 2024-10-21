Denarius Metals Plans CA$8.25 Million Fundraising

Denarius Metals Corp (TSE:DMET) has released an update.

Denarius Metals Corp. is set to raise up to CA$8.25 million through a non-brokered private placement of 15 million common shares, priced at CA$0.55 per share. The funds are earmarked for the company’s Zancudo Project in Colombia and Aguablanca Project in Spain, with participation anticipated from certain insiders. This move aims to strengthen Denarius Metals’ position in the mining sector, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

