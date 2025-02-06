News & Insights

Denali Therapeutics Presents Positive Phase 1/2 Data For Tividenofusp Alfa In Hunter Syndrome

February 06, 2025 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Denali Therapeutics (DNLI), a biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday presented the primary analysis of its Phase 1/2 study for tividenofusp alfa or DNL310 in Hunter syndrome or MPS II at the 21st Annual WORLD Symposium.

The study showed that tividenofusp alfa led to substantial reductions in biomarkers such as cerebrospinal fluid or CSF and urine heparan sulfate, as well as neurofilament light or NfL, a marker of neurodegeneration.

Clinical outcomes also demonstrated improvement in hearing thresholds across all tested frequencies and gains in adaptive behavior and cognition for most participants.

With median follow-up data of two years, and out to more than four years, the treatment was generally well-tolerated. Most treatment-related adverse events were mild or moderate, including infusion-related reactions, anemia, and respiratory infections.

Denali plans to submit a biologics license application or BLA for accelerated approval in early 2025, aiming for a U.S. launch of tividenofusp alfa for Hunter syndrome in late 2025 or early 2026.

The company is also progressing with the Phase 2/3 COMPASS study, which is enrolling participants with MPS II in North America, South America, and Europe.

This promising data supports Denali's commitment to providing a potential treatment option for individuals living with Hunter syndrome, addressing both the cognitive and physical manifestations of the disease.

Currently, DNLI is trading at $23.34 down by 1.06%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

