Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 206% in 3 years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For instance the Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) share price is 206% higher than it was three years ago. How nice for those who held the stock! And in the last week the share price has popped 13%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Given that Denali Therapeutics only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. Generally speaking, we'd consider a stock like this alongside loss-making companies, simply because the quantum of the profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

Over the last three years Denali Therapeutics has grown its revenue at 67% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 45% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:DNLI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

Denali Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels.

A Different Perspective

Denali Therapeutics produced a TSR of 3.1% over the last year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 36%. At least the longer term returns (running at about 45% a year, are better. We prefer focus on longer term returns, as they are usually a more meaningful indication of the underlying business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Denali Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Denali Therapeutics , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

