Denali Therapeutics (MUN:4DN) Price Target Decreased by 15.88% to 28.11

The average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics (MUN:4DN) has been revised to 28,11 € / share. This is a decrease of 15.88% from the prior estimate of 33,42 € dated April 24, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20,74 € to a high of 35,93 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 84.22% from the latest reported closing price of 15,26 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 514 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 13 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4DN is 0.27%, an increase of 4.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.63% to 154,766K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 11,592K shares representing 7.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,955K shares , representing a decrease of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 65.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,639K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,247K shares , representing an increase of 42.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 74.48% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 5,465K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,262K shares , representing a decrease of 14.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 67.49% over the last quarter.

Temasek Holdings holds 5,356K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,761K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,751K shares , representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4DN by 2.53% over the last quarter.

