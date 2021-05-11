Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Revenue Estimates By 33%

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from eleven analysts covering Denali Therapeutics is for revenues of US$95m in 2021, implying a disturbing 72% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$143m of revenue in 2021. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Denali Therapeutics, given the sizeable cut to revenue estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 82% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 68% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Denali Therapeutics is expected to lag the wider industry.

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Denali Therapeutics this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on Denali Therapeutics after today.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Denali Therapeutics, like dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other warning signs we've identified.

