Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) Moves 7.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI shares rallied 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $35.13. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 2.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares gained as investors are impressed by the company’s progress with its pipeline candidates. Denali possesses a notable portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases which promise potential.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.45 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%. Revenues are expected to be $26.05 million, up 228.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Denali Therapeutics Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 23.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on DNLI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Denali Therapeutics Inc. is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $16.58. ICPT has returned 5.3% in the past month.

Intercept's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +8.1% over the past month to -$0.89. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +27.1%. Intercept currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.