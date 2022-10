(RTTNews) - Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) are falling more than 9% Wednesday morning at $29.60.

The company today said it proposes offer for sale of $250 million of shares.

DNLI has traded in the range of $20.24-$56.08 in the last 52 weeks.

