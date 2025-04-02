Denali Initiates BLA Filing For Accelerated Approval Of Hunter Syndrome Treatment

(RTTNews) - Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI), Wednesday announced that the company's initiation of a rolling submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for accelerated approval of tividenofusp alfa for the treatment of Hunter syndrome (MPS II) has been received by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Denali said it continues to have regular, collaborative, and productive engagement with CDER and is aligned with CDER on the content of the BLA data package, including the use of cerebrospinal fluid heparan sulfate (CSF HS) as a surrogate endpoint to support an accelerated approval, as well as the full approval conversion path.

Denali expects to complete the BLA submission in the first half of May 2025 and continues to prepare for a potential commercial launch in the U.S. in late 2025 or early 2026.

"We are grateful to the FDA for their ongoing support of our BLA filing and continued dedication to advance new medicines," said Carole Ho, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Denali. "This regulatory milestone brings us closer to our goal of delivering a new treatment option to the Hunter syndrome community as we continue to listen, learn, and seek their advice in bringing tividenofusp alfa to patients. Our progress has broader positive implications supporting the expansion of our Enzyme TransportVehicle franchise of next-generation enzyme replacement therapies to treat the brain and body. In this context, we appreciate the ongoing and productive collaboration with CDER through the START program as we align on an accelerated development and approval path for DNL126 for the potential treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome."

Hunter syndrome is a rare genetic disease that affects over 2,000 individuals worldwide, primarily males, and leads to physical, cognitive, and behavioral symptoms. Hunter syndrome is caused by mutations in the iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) gene, which leads to a deficiency of the IDS enzyme.

