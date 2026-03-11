Denali Gains 11.8% in a Month: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Shares of Denali Therapeutics, Inc. DNLI have gained 11.8% in the past month against the industry’s decline of 0.5%. The stock has also outperformed the sector and the S&P 500 Index.

Investors’ optimism about the potential approval of lead candidate tividenofusp alfa for Hunter syndrome next month is driving the stock. The target action date is April 5, 2026.

DNLI Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500 Index



Let us delve into DNLI’s fundamentals, growth prospects, challenges and valuation levels to make a prudent choice in this scenario.

DNLI Pins Hopes on Hunter Syndrome Drug

Denali’s DNL310, or tividenofusp alfa, is an Enzyme Transport Vehicle (ETV)-enabled iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) replacement therapy in development for MPS II (Hunter syndrome). It is designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and deliver the IDS enzyme throughout the body and brain.

DNL310 represents one of Denali’s most important near-term value drivers. The company’s biologics license application seeking accelerated approval in the United States is currently under FDA review, with a target action date of April 5, 2026. If approved, the therapy could significantly strengthen Denali’s growth outlook, as Hunter syndrome is a rare disorder with limited effective treatment options, particularly for central nervous system symptoms.

The regulatory timeline was previously extended from January 5, 2026 to April 5, 2026 after the FDA classified Denali’s submission of updated clinical pharmacology data as a major amendment to the application. Importantly, the agency did not request additional clinical data, suggesting the delay was procedural rather than related to efficacy or safety concerns.

Regulatory momentum for tividenofusp alfa remains strong. The therapy has received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan Drug, and Rare Pediatric Disease designations from the FDA, highlighting both the unmet medical need and the potential for expedited development pathways.

Meanwhile, the ongoing COMPASS Phase II/III trial is expected to generate confirmatory evidence to support accelerated approval and broader global regulatory filings. Positive outcomes from this study could further expand the drug’s commercial potential and reinforce Denali’s position in the rare neurodegenerative disease market.

DNLI’s Encouraging Pipeline Progress

Denali boasts a deep pipeline. One promising asset is DNL126, being developed for Sanfilippo syndrome type A, a rare pediatric neurodegenerative disorder. Early phase I/II data have shown encouraging results, supporting the possibility of an accelerated regulatory pathway, while a global phase III confirmatory trial is being planned. If successful, the program could unlock a meaningful opportunity in the rare disease market.

DNLI is also evaluating DNL628 (OTV:MAPT) for Alzheimer’s disease. The clinical trial application for the phase Ib study of DNL628 has been approved, and study start-up activities are underway. The approval marks a significant milestone in advancing the oligonucleotide Transport Vehicle platform.

Strategic partnerships further strengthen Denali’s development capabilities and help mitigate financial and clinical risk. The company is collaborating with Takeda Pharmaceutical TAK on DNL593, a progranulin-targeting therapy intended to cross the blood–brain barrier for the treatment of Frontotemporal dementia. Enrollment in the ongoing phase I/II study has been completed with 40 participants, and data are expected later this year, which could serve as an important catalyst for the program.

Denali also maintains a collaboration with Biogen BIIB to develop BIIB122/DNL151, an LRRK2 inhibitor being investigated for Parkinson’s disease. Targeting LRRK2 is considered a potentially disease-modifying approach in Parkinson’s, and progress in this program could position Denali within a large and commercially significant neurological market.

Denali’s Valuation and Estimates

From a valuation perspective, DNLI is undervalued. Going by the price/book ratio, DNLI’s shares currently trade at 3.10X, higher than its mean of 2.93X for the industry but lower than the industry’s mean of 3.71X.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 loss per share has narrowed to $2.97 from $3.07 over the past 60 days, while that for 2027 loss has narrowed to $2.57 from $2.68 in the same timeframe.



Road Ahead for DNLI

Denali is approaching a key inflection point as it awaits a potential FDA decision on tividenofusp alfa (DNL310) for Hunter syndrome on April 5, 2026. Approval of the therapy—designed to cross the blood-brain barrier—could transform Denali into a commercial-stage biotech and significantly strengthen its growth outlook in a rare disease market with limited treatment options.

Financially, the company remains well funded, with roughly $966 million in cash and investments at the end of 2025, providing runway to advance its clinical pipeline. Meanwhile, narrowing loss estimates suggest improving sentiment around the company’s long-term outlook.

However, the stock’s near-term trajectory will largely hinge on the regulatory outcome for DNL310 and continued positive clinical progress across its pipeline. Any additional regulatory setback will be detrimental to its growth prospects.

Hence, we would advise prospective investors to wait before turning positive. For those already owning the stock, staying invested as of now would be a prudent move.

Denali currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





